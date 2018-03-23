Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi was on Friday rushed back to Delhi after she complained of restlessness late on Thursday night. Senior Medical Superintendent at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital Dr. Ramesh Chand, who accompanied Sonia Gandhi till Chandigarh, said her condition was stable.

Dr. Ramesh said he received a call from the doctor accompanying Sonia Gandhi asking for an ambulance for her. But, she soon left in her own car. The ambulance along with a team of doctors joined her entourage on the way. She was reportedly taken to PGI Chandigarh but the doctors who were examining her advised her to be taken to Delhi instead.

She took a small halt at Panchkula at around 2.35 am and stayed at a hotel there before she took a special flight to travel to Delhi on Friday morning.

Sonia was in Shimla to inspect the under-construction house of her daughter Priyanka Vadra at Chharabra. Priyanka also accompanied Sonia on her brief trip. They had stayed at a five-star luxury hotel, Wildflower Hall, near Charabra.