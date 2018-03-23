Vivo launches ‘V9’ with iPhone X-like design smartphone in India

Vivo has launched another selfie-centric smartphone, the Vivo V9. The company has adopted the mighty notch with its latest offering that got popular after the launch of iPhone X last year.

The Android ecosystem has witnessed an influx of smartphones with iPhone X-like notches. Though Essential Phone was the first one to sport it, Apple’s iPhone made it trendy. The latest Android P operating system also comes with support for a notch for developers to build apps around it.

Vivo V9 will sell in India at a price of Rs 22,990 and will be available in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, Amazon from April 2.

The device features a massive 6.3-inch screen which has a taller-than-usual aspect ratio of 19:9 and comes with a notch that houses all the essential sensors and the front facing camera. The screen has a FullHD+ resolution (2280×1080 pixels) and Vivo claims the screen to body ratio is enhanced to 90 per cent.

Vivo V9 is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 626 clocked at 2.2GHz, assisted with 4GB DDR3 RAM. Additional 256GB memory can be added to the 64GB internal storage. The rear camera is dual-lens setup, one with a 16Megapixel sensor and the other with an 5Megapixel sensor. The bigger module comes with f/2.0 aperture and the second module has an aperture of f/2.4. The 24Megapixel placed in the notch has an aperture of f/2.0.

Also Read : These are the things you should never do while charging your smartphone

For connectivity, the Vivo V9 comes with Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, and microUSB 2.0. The phone runs Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 4.0 custom skin which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.