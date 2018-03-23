Worst fire gulped the lives of 13 and left 27 injured

At least 13 people died and injured another 27 by the fire at a condominium complex in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City. The reason behind the fire initiation still unknown and it’s unclear whether anyone is missing in the situation early on Friday morning. No more details not revealed yet. More than 700 apartments in the three buildings were built six years ago.

The causes of several deaths from suffocation and some of them attempted to jump from the high floors, the emergency situation made them to panic. The blaze started in the basement parking area and took more than 200 firefighters more than an hour to put the situation under control. In 2002, a fire at a trade center in the southern commercial hub’s downtown caused the death of 60 people in one of Vietnam’s worst fire disaster.