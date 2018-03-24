air-force-chief-birender-singh-dhanoa-gives-a-strong-message-to-china

Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa on Thursday has given a strong message to neighbouring country China by saying that the Indian Airforce is in a very strong position against China. He also mentioned that the Air Force has informed the government about its requirements for a war.

According to reports, the IAF currently has 33 combat squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 39.5, which is sought to be raised to 42. It must be noted that this statement from the Air Chief came in the backdrop of China’s recent attempt to outflank Doklam military post of the Indian Army, located on a ridge that dominates the Doklam plateau. According to reports, China’s Peoples’Liberation Army (PLA) has been planning to construct a road in order to entrap Indian Army positions in the region.

ALSO READ: PM Modi to hold discussions with Chinese President in June

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping had pronounced that he will do whatever it takes to maintain China’s supreme position and will not give even one inch

of its land to the enemies.”The Chinese people and the Chinese nation have a shared conviction which is not a single inch of our land will be and can be ceded from China,” he said.

Earlier, both the countries were involved in a 73-day standoff along the Doklam plateau.