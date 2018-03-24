America ready to flow weapons to Saudi Arabia

By declining all controversial, United States of America decided to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia. Worth hundred crore dollars weapons ready to dispatch to Saudi Arabia, against the decision, earlier, there are many protests have been raised all over the other states against the decision of Donald Trump. But the decision remains to dispatch the weapons to Saudi Arabia. The latest revelation explains, Saudi Army uses most dangerous weapons against Yemen, which is the vital reason behind the protests against the decision of Donald Trump.

Saudi Arabia has the wealth of natural resources in deep which Saudi Prince Bin Salman decided to share with America, expressed the opinion during the visit in America. Saudi Arabia will invest those resources in America and also bought the weapons from America. Among the weapons, tank destruction missiles also involve worth 67 crore dollars. “Saudi Arabia expressed the necessity of 6500 missiles”, told American external affairs. But the needs don’t limit yet, the pieces of equipment for the repair of Helicopters and parts of military vehicles also in need for Saudi Arabia decided to buy. Earlier, America decides to the exchange of 35000 crore dollar weapons, which was the bigger deal of weapon selling in the history of United States.

Saudi Arabia’s main source of weapon exchange is the United States, the weapons Saudi Arabia blasted in Yemen. More than 10000 civilians were killed in Yemen by the invasion of Saudi Arabia. Last year, Donald Trump visited Saudi Arabia, which was his first visit after he became the president of United States. The two states signed on the pact of weapon exchange worth 35000 crore dollar during the visit of Donald Trump.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia decides to buy weapons not only from the U.S but also from Russia, S-400 long ballistic missile which one Saudi decided to buy. The protests still louder from many European states against the exchange of weapons between Saudi Arabia and the United States.