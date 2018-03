This is a breaking news. Crores worth assets seized.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized assets worth crores in Nirav Modi’s raid.

Diamonds and semi-precious stones were tabulated followed by Rs 15 crores worth in cash and watches worth Rs 1.40 crores. Also famous M F Hussain paintings worth Rs 10 crores were also found.

Assets worth Rs 7638 crores were seized in the raid.

Further details awaiting.