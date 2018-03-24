Car Bomb attack near stadium,Kills 13

An official says 12 people have been killed and 40 others wounded in a car bombing outside a sports stadium in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

Aminullah Abed, the chief of the province’s public health department, said the 12 killed and 40 wounded were received at a hospital in the province’s capital, Lashkar Gah.

The explosion occurred after celebrations over the Afghan new year were winding down and revelers were on their way home, he added.