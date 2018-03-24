Donald Trump’s new policy has been revoked

U.S. President Donald Trump signed a memorandum regarding the ban of transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military revoked eventually by the protest.

The memorandum said transgender individuals with a history of gender dysphoria, defined as “those who may require substantial medical treatment, including through medical drugs or surgery”, are disqualified from military service “except under certain limited circumstances.”

It added that the Secretaries of Defense and Homeland Security “may exercise their authority to implement any appropriate policies concerning military service by transgender individuals.”

“This new policy will enable the military to apply well-established mental and physical health standards… equally to all individuals who want to join and fight for the best military force the world has ever seen,” it said.

A number of federal judges put words against the new order of Donald Trump’ ban and it cleared out that it violates the right of citizens, the equal protection of the law, under the U.S constitution.