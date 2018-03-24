Dubai, Burj Khalifa celebrates Pakistan Day; WATCH VIDEO

Pakistan celebrated its ‘Pakistan Day’ yesterday, with the national anthem, flags, sweets, and speeches.

What about the expats? How did they celebrate?

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the tallest and most famous skyscraper in the world, lit up with the colors of the Pakistani national flag on Friday evening to celebrate the country’s Resolution Day.

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa lights up with Pakistan flag for #PakistanDay https://t.co/dzUM0xSF75 (Video: Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai) pic.twitter.com/1dGlruA1T7 — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) March 23, 2018

On their Instagram handle, they congratulated Pakistan on their 78th Republic Day by adorning the skyscraper with the colors of the Pakistani flag.

The ADNOC (state-owned oil company of the UAE) headquarters in Abu Dhabi also showcased the Pakistani flag.