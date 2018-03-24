Expats, kids celebrate Pakistan Day in the Emirates

Dubai had celebrated Pakistan Dy for its expats by lighting up it’s tallest building Burj Khalifa with the Pakistan flag.

Pakistani expatriates gathered in large numbers at diplomatic missions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to mark the 78th Pakistan Day that pays tribute to father of the nation Mohammad Ali Jinnah and those who sacrificed their lives for the homeland.

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Moazzam Ahmed Khan hoisted the flag at the Embassy in Abu Dhabi early Friday morning in the presence of a large number of community members.

Present were school children who sang national songs and were dressed in green and white — the colors of the flag. Resolution Day messages of the president and the prime minister of Pakistan were also read out.

On the occasion, Khan recalled the struggle of Muslims of the subcontinent for a separate state and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by them.

In Dubai, Consul-General of Pakistan Syed Javed Hassan hoisted the flag in the presence of a large number of community members from Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

He said Pakistanis residing in the UAE were a valuable asset for the country and have been making a tremendous contribution to Pakistan’s economy through their remittances.

A number of youngsters said the day was a reminder of the struggles the nation had to face to come into existence.

“Even if I am away from Pakistan, I make sure to attend all such events so that I can stay connected with my home,” said Usama Ali, 20.

Arooj Fatima, 15, who attended the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan consulate, said: “I feel proud when I see the flag-hoisting ceremony and when I see the flag fluttering. The speeches also remind me of what our fellow countrymen have gone through to bring Pakistan into existence.”

The community is also enjoying a four-day celebration at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), with a number of shows and activities.

The event titled ‘Shukriya Pakistan’ (Thank you Pakistan) is open to public. The highlight of the festival was the Urdu play Mian, Biwi aur Wagah, performed at the Pakistan Auditorium on Friday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan Day was hosted by the embassy, which was attended by a large number of ambassadors, officials from the UAE government and members of the Pakistan community.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, and Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, were the chief guests at the occasion. An exhibition was also held depicting the role Sheikh Zayed played in enhancing bilateral relations.

Rizwan Fancy, PAD PR and media relations director, said: “A stage play, comedians, singers, food stalls, games and prizes for children are amongst a number of activities planned for the attendees”.

The line-up includes comedians Rauf Lala and Pak Bean, singer Noman Ali Shah, magic shows, quiz contest, art exhibition, raffles and prizes, live PSL final screening and food stalls. Around 1.4 million Pakistanis live the UAE.