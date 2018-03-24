These former Bollywood stars last days of life were very miserable

See these unlucky Bollywood Actors Whose Last Days Of Life Were Worst. From stardom to poverty until death.

Srivallabh Vyas

Blockbuster film Lagaan’s Ishwar Kaka aka Srivallabh Vyas passed away on January 7. He breathed his last at 9.30 am and the last rites took place in the evening in Jaipur. He was 60 years old. In 2008, the actor reportedly suffered a brain stroke followed by a paralytic attack while shooting for a film in Gujarat. He fell in the middle of the night, only to be found profusely bleeding the next morning.

Parveen Babi

The actress who put a modern touch in the Bollywood industry. She was the most glamorous actress of the 70’s and mid-80’s. She suffered from a delusional disorder which led her to the addiction to drugs and alcohol. This addiction failed her kidney and other organs. Parveen was found dead under mysterious circumstances in her apartment in the year 2005 after three days of her death.

Rami Reddy

The popular villain of 90s, he worked in more than 250 films. Rami Reddy had been suffering from liver ailments. He died on 14 April 2011 at 11:30 a.m in Hyderabad. He became very weak and almost unrecognizable when he died.

Gavin Packard

The most popular villain face of the 90s. He was only 47 when he died. Packard died of respiratory disorder on 18 May 2012 and was buried at the St. Andrews Burial Grounds in Bandra the next day. Despite his long and notable cinematic career, the funeral was conspicuous by the absence of any representative from the film industry.

Nisha Noor

She was popular in 80’s era of south Indian films. She was so popular that superstars Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan wanted to work with her. It is said that a producer fraud fully puts Nisha into the prostitution. After that what happened was people of film industry cornered her. They used to avoid her and when she did not find a way she left the industry.

AK Hangal

Hangal, who had more than 200 films to his credit in a career that spanned nearly five decades, due to his old age post-2007 found it difficult to meet his medical expenses.