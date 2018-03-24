french-security-expert-raises-serious-allegations-against-narendra-modi-android-app

While the controversy over Facebook breaching personal details is still going on, a French security expert has come up claiming that PM Narendra Modi’s personal mobile application called Narendra Modi android app is allegedly sharing private information of users to a third-party foreign company.

The French security, who calls himself Elliot Alderson said that the application is sharing with a US company called Clever Tap. Alderson revealed this shocking information through his Twitter account. According to him, when a user creates a profile on Narendra Modi Android app, the user’s device information, as well as personal data, is sent to a third-party domain called in.wzrkt.com., which apparently belongs to Clever Tap.

It must be noted that Alderson had earlier reported of several security flaws in various websites belonging to the Indian government.