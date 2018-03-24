Heartfelt note of star on sudden death of serial actor

Harun, who played Appunni in the popular serial ‘Manjurukum kaalam’, passed away recently in a freak accident after falling on the bathroom floor. He had suffered fatal head injuries in the fall.

Manoj Kumar, who was stunned to receive the news of the death of his on-screen son, took to Facebook to express his profound grief and shock. He wrote that though Harun was his on-screen son, he felt the pain and loss as a father.

“You left this world at a tender age leaving behind lots of dreams. All I have now to give you is my tears and immense pain which pierces my heart,” wrote Manoj Kumar.

Manoj said that ‘this father’ would pray for Harun so that his soul rests in peace. “I sincerely pray to God that your parents who lost their only son may find strength and courage to carry on their life forward,” Manoj Kumar concludes his Facebook post.

