This heavenly beautiful South Indian actress acted in more than 200 films

Rambha who has worked in more than 200 Indian films from 1991 to 2011. She is a famous Indian film actress and Producer. Rambha is her stage name, her real name is Vijayalakshmi.

Rambha is also known by her other names Laksha, Jaya, and Lakshanika. She is a popular film actress and a former fashion model. She was born on 5 June 1976 in Andhra Pradesh, India. She worked in many Indian films like Hind, Tamil, Bhojpuri, etc.

She is one of the talented and beautiful Indian actresses. She is also commercially successful South Indian actress. She made her on-screen debut with Telugu film ‘Aa Okkati Adakku’ which was released in 1992 as Rambha. Her first Bollywood film is ‘Jallaad’ which was released in the year 1995. She has also worked in Indian television serials.