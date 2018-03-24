I.S recruitment case convict sentenced for seven years

Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, a native of Bihar who sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the guilty charge of the Kerala Islamic State recruitment case. A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Kochi on Saturday announced the punishment and also ordered a fine of Rs 25,000. The case details, illegal migration of 15 persons from Kasargod in Kerala to Afghanistan in 2016 for joining the Islamic state.

The accused was arrested at the New Delhi International Airport on July 30, 2016, just before leaving for Kabul along with her child. According to the charge sheet filed by NIA, the women considered as the second accused and Abdul Rashid Abdulla is believed to be the first convict who is in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan now.