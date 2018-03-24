Indian company in competition among the finalists

A new milestone is going to record in the history of Indian Science development, a new startup “Uravu” a developed technology to create water from the air. India, among the five finalists in a global position, the two-year competition to develop a system that extracts a minimum of 2,000 liters of water from the year using 100% renewable energy. The Hyderabad based company will race with the four other companies in the final round of the water abundance XPRIZE, worth $ 1.75 million. Five finalists were opted from 98 teams, from 25 countries, in the last round, and will share a $250,000 milestone prize purse. Uravu is run by a multidisciplinary team of five, with engineering, sciences, and architecture and design backgrounds. The winners will be awarded $ 1.5 million, the announcement of the winner in August 2018.

The young team says it “believes in working on hard problems which are technologically achievable and also culturally and socially salient.” “Solving challenges around water not only requires amazing technology but also empathy and systems thinking,” a release from XPRIZE said on the team’s vision.

Read More: PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Indian Science Congress today

Led by Swapnil Shrivastav, Amit, Bharath, Sandeep, and Venkatesh are other members of the group. “….the team is developing a completely off-grid water from air device, spinning together the magic of material sciences and solar thermal energy,” the release said. A scalable device of this nature could revolutionize access to fresh water.

The finalists will start with round 2 testing in July 2018 at a location to be determined. During this phase, teams must show the exact process as recommended that their device can extract a minimum of 2,000 liters of water per day from the atmosphere using 100 percent renewable energy, at a cost of no more than two cents per liter, XPRIZE said. “At the end of this testing phase, the team whose solution enables the greatest ability to create decentralized access to water – giving people the power to access fresh water whenever and wherever they need it” will win the prize.