Famous Indian movie celebrities who died in accident

Peoples favorite Indian celebrities who died in the accident. Here is the list of stars who lost their lives in a tragic way.

Gagan Kang

The Tv and Bollywood actor, who was working in the serial Mahakali, where he played Lord Indra, died in a car crash on 19th August 2017.

Arjit Lavania

He was seen in the Colors serial, Mahakali, and he was in the car along with Gagan Kang. He too died on spot in the car accident.

Sonika Chauhan

The Pro Kabaddi anchor died in a fatal car crash in Kolkata. She was in the passenger seat while actor Vikram Chatterjee was driving the car. He was overspeeding, the car lost control and hit a divider and Sonika died on spot.

Soundarya

The Suryavansham actress died in a plane crash. Her aircraft caught fire right after the take-off, killing all passengers.

Taruni Sachdev

The Rasna girl, who was also seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Paa, died in a plane crash. She was just 14 years old. She lost her life on her birthday with her mother, her last words for her friends was that she is not coming back.

Jayan

Mollywood actor Jayan died while shooting a dangerous scene in Kolilakkam movie. He never uses dupe actors for shooting adventurous scenes.