Liquor worth Rs 38 lakh seized, 3 arrested

Three alleged interstate smugglers have been arrested with 718 boxes of liquor stashed in two vehicles, Mathura police said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of police and excise officials intercepted a truck and a Tata Safari SUV at a check point here and seized 718 boxes of liquor being smuggled from Punjab and Haryana, they said.

The seized liquor is valued at over Rs 38 lakh.