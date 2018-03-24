Mother Kills Daughter presuming sexual affair with father

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman allegedly strangulated her 16-year-old daughter as she suspected the girl was involved in a sexual relationship with her father.

The woman was arrested on Wednesday after the post-mortem report confirmed that the deceased was strangled to death.

A senior police officer said: “We are not certain if the woman’s suspicions were true. There may be some other reason behind the murder.”

According to the police, the woman strangled her daughter with a dupatta on March 4, when the two of them were alone at home. She then called her husband and told him the girl was not well. However, on reaching home, he found her dead. Meanwhile, some of their neighbours alerted the police about the incident.

“We saw some marks on the deceased’s neck that day itself, but due to lack of concrete evidence, we registered a case of accidental death case. We then sent the body for post-mortem. The report has confirmed that the deceased was strangled to death,” said Dilip Kale, senior police inspector of Kharghar police station.

After the post-mortem the police handed over the victim’s body to her parents, who then went to their native place in Rajasthan to conduct the final rites.

By the time they returned, the post-mortem report had come in, confirming that the teenager had been murdered. “When they returned on Wednesday [March 21], we summoned them for interrogation. The woman confessed to having committed the crime, so we have arrested her. She has been booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code,” Kale said.

The police also spoke to the girl’s classmates, one of whom told them that the victim had allegedly once told her that her mother had been assaulting her for the past six months as she suspected her of being in a sexual relationship with her father. Her mother had threatened to either kill her or her husband.

