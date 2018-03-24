Neta Rajinikanth faces revolt, members threaten with resignation

Trouble for Neta Rajinikanth after his spiritual tour: instead of cheers and adulation, protest and problems welcomed Thailavar.

The decision by superstar Rajinikanth to suspend a senior functionary of his Makkal Mandram in Dindigul district has not gone down well with a section of his fans.

Protesting the decision to remove S M Thamburaj, the district secretary of the organization, all office-bearers in the district unit have come forward to resign from their respective posts.

“Thamburaj is an ardent fan for Thalaivar for decades and he had worked hard for the fans club, which is now Makkal Mandram. It seems Thalaivar has been misguided by some people in this issue. Hence, to express our unhappiness, we are going to resign,” they said.

Meanwhile, a state-level functionary of Mandram said the action was taken against Thamburaj only based on the solid evidence against him that he acted against the principles of the organization.

“Such actions are needed at this point in time as it would send a clear warning sign to members and stop them from indulging in such things,” he said.

It is expected that Rajinikanth would convert the Makkal Mandram into a political party by May or June. “Appointments in few districts are yet to be made and they are being done now. Once the process is over, the party will start,” sources said.