New Model iPhone improved with foldable option

The tech world on waiting for the arrival of the iPhone 2018, Apple is going to launch its foldable iPhone model in 2020. The new product is a result of the close relationship between Apple and LG Display for building a foldable iPhone. The new design is expected to enable the Cupertino Company to offer a phone that could transform into a tablet.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch stated that Apple is working with its Asian partners to launch the reported foldable iPhone in 2020. Analyst Wamsi Mohan in a client note mentioned that the new iPhone model is may potentially double up as a tablet. The analyst notably prepared the note after meeting multiple Apple supply chain partners in the Asian region.

The company in 2017 was said to be working on the new design in partnership with LG Display. It was then reported that a special task force has been assigned to develop foldable OLED panels for a new iPhone model that is planned for 2020. Further, LG Innotek was also reportedly working with Apple engineers to create flexible printed circuit board aka RF PCB for the foldable model. It is expected that new model will be debut in September.

“An electronic device may have a flexible portion that allows the device to be folded. The device may have a flexible display. The flexible display may have a bending region that allows the display to bend along a bend axis when the device is folded,” the company described in the application.