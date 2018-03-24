New type of ketchup goes viral on Twitter

Ketchup, the next best invention after the mayonnaise. Or so food lovers say.

Ketchup usually comes in either a bottle or in a cache. But now a new type has come, leaving the Twitter users shocked.

You can now use a ketchup slice for a non-messy burger or sandwich.

The asteroid can’t come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/JYYUSXlMR5 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 23, 2018

This latest invention has gone viral on Twitter, getting mixed reactions.

I completely disagree I am so ready for a ketchup slice on my bacon & egg burger my mouth watering at the prospect — Supergoodplus (@supergoodplus) March 23, 2018

Ketchup slices *might* work on a hamburger – even if you wanted that much ketchup – but they can’t replace ketchup. You can’t mix ketchup slices into a recipe. You can’t dip anything into what is effectively tomato flavored savory fruit leather. — Ellen McGrody (@kadybat) March 23, 2018

It is vegan and all natural, without artificial flavors, preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup.

The sliced form is supposed to keep your bread from getting soggy.As it doesn’t need to be refrigerated, you can easily take it anywhere.

It started when one of the founders of the company was making a BBQ sauce from a family recipe which required braising a lot of vegetables.

However, instead of throwing the veggies away, she mixed, ground, baked and dried them, accidentally making her first ketchup slice.

Although Slice of sauce isn’t the first ketchup slice around they are trying to bring the ketchup slices to grocery store shelves.

Early backers can get their ketchup slices in June 2018.

It is called Slice of Sauce from BO’s Fine Foods.