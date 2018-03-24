North and South Korea agreed for a ‘High level talk’

North Korea on Saturday agreed for the important talks with South Korea next week regarding logistics for the inter-Korean summit, the South’s Unification Ministry said. South Korea on Wednesday had moved a propose holding the high-level talks with the North to discuss the summit’s further requirements, dates, agenda and related things.

The Unification Pavilion building on the northern side of Panmunjom, chosen the place for the high-level talks takes place soon. The talks will take place at which sits on the border, with Seoul’s delegation led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and his counterpart Ri Son Gwon heading Pyongyang’s

From the two sides will each dispatch a three-member delegation to the border truce village of Panmunjom on Thursday for talks to build a confident way for the summit due in late April, it said.

The decision regarding high-level talks by President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet came amid a rapid rapprochement kicked off with the recent Winter Olympics in the South.

The U.S. and South Korea had announced on Tuesday that their annual joint military drills would go ahead next month, but the main exercise will be shortened by a month because of the excessive emission of tension for ten years in North Korea and also in relationships among the states.