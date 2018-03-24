Pakistanis arrested for renting car with forged documents

Two Pakistanis arrested in Dubai for renting a car and failed to return it and also failed to pay more than Dh2,000 in rental fees.

According to public prosecution records, the two Pakistani men, aged 37 and 50, forged documents including copies of an Emirates ID and a driving licence (belonging to a Pakistani man) and replaced the photos with that of the 37-year-old accused (a PRO).

The pair allegedly managed to take several cars on rent including one from an office in Al Rashidiyah after presenting the forged copies.They also filled the rental contract with false information.

The duo denied in the Court of First Instance charges of fraud, forgery and use of forged documents and refraining to pay the car rental fees. The case dates back to June 2, 2015.

A 30-year-old Pakistani general accountant, whose documents were fraudulently used in renting the car, said: “In 2014, I met a man who claimed to me he worked at a bank and could help me obtain a loan”.

“The suspect requested copies of my passport, Emirates ID, driving licence, labour card and employment contract and salary certificate, to complete the loan application procedure. I submitted him those documents,” the complainant recounted, adding that after some time, however, that man told him the bank turned down his loan application and would not also return the copies of his personal identification documents.

The victim came to learn later about several criminal complaints against him in which he was accused of renting cars at agencies across the UAE as his own documents had been misused.

The victim told the prosecutor that he had ever since shown the police the original ID and driving licence which clearly indicated that he was not the man who had rented all the cars. As far as the present case is concerned, he told the police he did not rent the car.