pm-modi-to-hold-discussions-with-chinese-president-in-june

India and China have not been enjoying the best of relationships in the recent times. Now, reports are claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting China in June to take part in the SCO summit and he will also hold discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which is a China-dominated security organization, is currently being seen as a counterweight to NATO. The summit will be taking place on June 9 and 10 in Qingdao.

ALSO READ: This is how Xi Jinping plans to increase China’s influence in the Indian ocean region

Speaking about the summit, India’s envoy Gautam Bambawale said, “During that (SCO summit), we will definitely have a bilateral meeting between Prime

Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping. And before that happens we want to have a lot of other meetings.” He also added that officials belonging to both the nations will also conduct meetings before the SCO summit. “We will have a whole series of meetings in the next few weeks and months,” he said.

It must also be noted that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently announced that she will be visiting China in April. The summit will be important for both the nations as the situation at the Indo-China border is getting worse ever since the Doklam standoff that took place last year.