Raashi Khanna revealed about her relationship with famous Indian Cricket Player

Raashi Khanna, who made her debut to Tollywood with Oohalu Gusagusalade has bagged back to back hits with Jai Lava Kusa and Tholiprema.

Recently there were speculations around the bubbly beauty that she was in a relationship with Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. In the recent interview, she had clarified on the link up with the cricketer and said she knew Bumrah as a cricketer and nothing more than that.

She also stated that it is sad feeling to see such linked-up rumors circulation on social media. Coming to the working font the actress is currently busy in shooting for Srinivasa Kalyanam starring Nithin in the lead role.

