Railways’ new billing policy for food bought by the passengers

The new policy by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has begun the first step of compulsory billing of food brought by the passengers on the Karnataka Express. The next level is going to see 100 Point of Sales (POS) Machines amongst 26 other trains.

The railways will also be taking passenger feedback of the food through tablets carried. This will help monitor the catering services. The report states that Piyush Goyal, the Union Railway Minister has instructed the railways to implement the new billing policy by 31st March.