Ready to ally with Congress ,where it can beat BJP : CPM

In an editorial titled ‘Uttar Pradesh Portents’ in CPM mouthpiece People’s Democracy, Former general secretary Prakash Karat said, “The UP byelections provide important lessons for the future in terms of election tactics to defeat the BJP… If the major non-BJP parties unite, then the smaller parties and forces can extend support to them.”

Prakash Karat said his party would do whatever it took to check BJP, even back Congress where it could defeat the saffron party.

Karat, with support of other party influentials, notably Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, had successfully opposed party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s advocacy for an alliance with Congress to defeat BJP.

Also Read : Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala lashes out at CPM

The party ruled out “an understanding or electoral alliance with the Congress party” in its draft political resolution released earlier this year. In an apparent softening of stance, and an acknowledgement that any division of opposition votes only stands to benefit BJP, the party leadership has also emphasised that there is a need to ensure a pooling of anti-BJP votes, state-wise.