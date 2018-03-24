Ready to face no-confidence motion, says Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah lashed out at the opposition for causing continuous disruptions in the Parliament. He said that they were doing so because they are not able to accept BJP’s victory in the recent elections. He also proclaimed that the Narendra Modi government is ready to face no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

He said, “The opposition is not able to digest our victory in states after states post 2014. That is why they are not allowing even a single minute of work in Parliament for the last 20 days.” It must be noted that both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the continuous 15th day on Friday as the opposition parties continued to shout against the BJP over various issues. Parties like the TDP, YSRC, TRS, AIADMK and the Congress have been creating troubles during proceedings on various issues. Now, Congress too has given a notice to move a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government after the TDP and YSRCP.

He also said that his party has nothing to hide and is ready to face the no-confidence motion notices that the opposition parties have submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, he added. Shah also alleged that the Congress was trying to prevent discussion on the key schemes related to healthcare insurance and minimum support prices of produce that are being introduced by the Modi government. “The Prime Minister and the BJP want everything to be discussed in Parliament. But the Congress does not want that and it only shouts. They (Opposition) are doing it to prevent discussion of two very important schemes in the Budget,” he added.

According to the BJP chief, Congress fears that discussion on these schemes in Parliament will make BJP and this is the reason behind this continuous protests.