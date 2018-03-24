This is the reason why Virat canceled booking of his dream home

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli has canceled an Rs 34-crore luxury flat booking in Worli. Virat had bought the sea-view apartment on the 35th floor of the under-construction building for over Rs 34 crore.

The 7,171-square feet Worli apartment was believed to be the dream house of Virat and his wife, Anushka Sharma. Virat tied the knot with Anushka Sharma last December in Italy’s Tuscany.

Also Read: Virat Kohli set to become a father? His latest tweet hints about this

According to a source close to the development, Virat has recently leased out another sea-view apartment in a skyscraper by different luxury realty dealer in the nearby Dr. Annie Besant Road for a monthly rental of Rs 15 lakh. The newly-leased flat on the 40th floor reportedly has a carpet area of 2,675.07 sqft.

According to the reports, Kohli is now looking to buy a penthouse between Mumbai’s western suburbs of Bandra and Versova.

Yuvraj Singh purchased a flat for Rs 64 crore, followed by the DY Patil family at Rs 49.1 crore and Baba Kalyani of the Kalyani Group for Rs 21.3 crore in the same apartment.