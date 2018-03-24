samantha-stunned-everyone-with-her-new-summer-ready-saree

Samantha has been promoting Indian crafts and embroidery. The beautiful actress shared an image of a hand-embroidered blouse that she paired with an ajrakh print saree. Supporting the initiative of Indian handlooms, the actress has urged her fans to head to Chennai for an upcoming exhibition.

She captioned the image as, “A beautiful hand embroidered blouse paired with an #ajrakh print sari from Kamala, Chennai – the crafts shop of @craftscouncilofindia . These textiles will also be available at their upcoming exhibition on 6th & 7th April 2018 at My Fortune Hotel, #Chennai#iwearhandloom”

