See unknown facts about South Indian beauty Kajal Agarwal

Kajal Agarwal, born in Mumbai is a famous Indian actresses whois predominantly known for her works in South Film Industry. She has made a name for herself by working in Telugu and Tamil film Industry.

She has worked in Blockbuster movies like Mersal, Vivegam, Janatha Garage and a number of other films.

Agarwal made her Bollywood comeback after seven years with a leading role in the police story Singham, a remake of the same-titled 2010 Tamil film, opposite Ajay Devgn.She was nominated for two awards for her performance: the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut and the Zee Cine Award for Best Female Debut.

Agarwal finished 2011 with the Telugu film Dhada, opposite Naga Chaitanya, which failed at the box office.

She is a successful actress till now and she almost acted 3 films with ilayathalapathy Vijay

Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal wants to do this kind of roles in Films