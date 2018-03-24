She is bold and beautiful, but not getting roles because of this reason

Our movie industry so far has the best looking actor and actresses. But it is not always good looks that help them to gain a role in a film.

One such beautiful actress is not getting work in the industry is Kainaat Arora. The beautiful lady is the cousin of late actress Divya Bharti. However, unlike Divya Bharti, Kainaat is yet to make her place in Bollywood. She has appeared in films like Laila O Laila, Farrar, Mogali Puvvu, Khatta Meetha, and, Grand Masti.

Along with Kaainat, there are other actresses too who are not getting any work in the industry. But we hope that these actresses will work even harder and prove themselves in Bollywood. Because at the end it is talent and hard work that will help them to gain work.