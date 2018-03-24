Spicy tasty egg scrambled recipe for morning

Ok, I know there is nothing new to it, but give this scrambled egg with a twist.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- CURRY SCRAMBLE
This is a great change from the classic scrambled egg meal. Add sliced peppers on top if you have them on hand.
MAKES: 4 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.
INGREDIENTS
8 large eggs
1/4 cup fat-free milk
1/2 teaspoon curry powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom, optional
2 medium tomatoes, sliced or chopped
DIRECTIONS
In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, curry powder, salt, pepper and, if desired, cardamom until blended.
Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Serve with tomatoes.
NUTRITIONAL FACTS
1 serving: 160 calories, 10g fat (3g saturated fat), 372mg cholesterol, 299mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 1g fiber), 14g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.