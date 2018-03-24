Spicy tasty egg scrambled recipe for morning

Ok, I know there is nothing new to it, but give this scrambled egg with a twist.

CURRY SCRAMBLE

This is a great change from the classic scrambled egg meal. Add sliced peppers on top if you have them on hand.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 15 min.

INGREDIENTS

8 large eggs

1/4 cup fat-free milk

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom, optional

2 medium tomatoes, sliced or chopped

DIRECTIONS

In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, curry powder, salt, pepper and, if desired, cardamom until blended.

Place a large nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray over medium heat. Pour in egg mixture; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Serve with tomatoes.

NUTRITIONAL FACTS

1 serving: 160 calories, 10g fat (3g saturated fat), 372mg cholesterol, 299mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (3g sugars, 1g fiber), 14g protein. Diabetic Exchanges: 2 medium-fat meat.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.