Strong rally for the making of ‘Strict Gun Laws’

About thousands of Americans were expected to rally nationwide on Saturday for the strict gun laws in “March for Our Lives” protests led by survivors of the Florida school massacre.

Scholars from the Parkland, Florida high school were among the people organizers said could rally on Pennsylvania Avenue near the Capitol in Washington.

More than 800 events scheduled worldwide, with demonstrations set from San Clemente, California, to New York and Parkland, according to gun-control group Every town For Gun Safety and protection.