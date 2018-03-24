These are the Bollywood actresses who got married to the divorcee

Bollywood has been always been famous for its glamorous men and women. This industry is associated with a lot of tales and interesting stories. Various females in Bollywood married for money and some fell in love with divorcees.

Here is the list of top famous Bollywood actresses who married divorcees.

Bollywood has been always known for its glam quotient. The ritual of marriage has been an important part of films. Many glam dolls from the industry married divorcees. Kareena Kapoor married the Chote Nawab of Pataudi and broke many hearts. The actress, who dated Shahid Kapoor in the past, dated Saif for few years before she tied knot with him. Saif was earlier married to actress Amrita Singh and they were divorced after 13 years of marriage. Saif has two kids with Amrita: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan.

The ooh la la girl Vidya Balan married UTV CEO Siddharth Roy Kapur on 14th December 2012 in a private ceremony. Siddharth Roy Kapur is a two-time divorcee. They got married in a private ceremony. Vidya is balancing her career and private life efficiently. She recently got into the news with her pregnancy rumours, but the actress put an end to all the reports. Vidya was linked to Shahid Kapoor before she married Siddharth.

Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra in Lonavala. The actress dated Raj for two years before they tied the knot. Raj was married to Kavita, who also reportedly accused Shilpa of breaking their marriage. Shilpa reportedly cleared the air and revealed that Raj was already divorced when they met. Now, Raj and Shilpa are a happily married couple and have a son Viaan. They both are seen together at various events and the actress is settled in Mumbai.

