These are the most dangerous and powerful guns in the world – See Pics

Science and technology has come a long way. They have touched every sphere of mankind and weapons are not at all an exception. Human are using weapons for their security since ages. Earlier, humans used to create weapons in different sizes and shapes according to the purpose. With the evolution of human race, the weapons also underwent a makeover.

FN FAL

This most powerful gun was originated in Belgium. The enormous length makes it quite bulky, but it was the most popular assault rifle back in 20th century. The gun offers 7.62mm round. This gun is popular and a favourite amongst 90 countries and militias. You can use this gun according to your needs. It turns into a squad light machine gun, a combat rifle or a sniper rifle. This gun is very accurate, durable and flexible. It is undoubtedly the most powerful gun. It is the favorite across the world.

M2HB 50-Caliber Machine Gun

This gun is also known as The Fifty or Ma Deuce the gun has been used much more than any other machine gun. The caliber of this gun is an enormous 50 and shoots about 500 rounds per minute. It can shoot accurately from over a mile. It was originated in the United States of America.

The design is very simple and the parts are quite durable. This gun has a wide of applications and uses like, for ship defense, as an infantry weapon, primary air to air weapon, et al. This gun has every quality to make it on number two of our list of the top 5 most powerful guns.

Stoner AR-15

There are many variants available of this gun. A few are the M4, M-16 and the AR- 15. The place of origin of this gun is the United States Of America. The designs of all the variants are same, even the parts used are some, what differs is the accessories. There are versions that fire automatically and are used by military worldwide. The semi- automatic versions are also quite popular as assault-style civilian rifles worldwide.

HK416 Assault Rifle

This gun was designed and originated in Germany. The rifle offers better reliability and a better accuracy. It is also very powerful. The cost of this weapon is quite high and hence it is not very much used gun.

XM307 ACSW Advanced Heavy Machine Gun

Advanced Crew Served Weapon, i.e XM307 ACSW is a very powerful grenade machine gun. The gun was design by the U.S. Army and features smart shell capacity. The gun is light in weight and two men can operate it. The effective length of this super powerful gun is an incredible 2000 m. The firing rate of this weapon is 260 rounds per minute. The gun can kill a person as far as 2000 meters. It can destroy watercraft, helicopters and vehicles as far as 1000 m.