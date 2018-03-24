This Bollywood Actress beats Priyanka and Deepika to become the most influential

Actress Anushka Sharma has become the most influential star online according to a survey conducted by a global media tech company, that tracks the media across 14 languages. It has released the data based on their appearance in news on Facebook, Twitter, print publications, viral news on social media, broadcast and digital platforms. Anushka holds the top position with a score of 71.90, while Priyanka Chopra follows her with 50.34, who has been followed by Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut.

