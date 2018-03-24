this-bollywood-actress-is-learning-malayalam-for-this-reason

The popular Bollywood actress Richa Chadda is making her Mollywood entry with the biopic of the adult film actress Shakeela. Sources have reported that the actress has started learning Malayalam for the movie. Richa will be taking Malayalam lessons from a tutor before she starts shooting so as to get the right diction and to justify her character. Sources say that the actress has expressed her joy in learning Malayalam and start shooting for the movie. The biopic is Indrajit Lankesh and is expected to go on floors in the end of April.

