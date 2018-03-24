this-is-what-amit-shah-told-chandrababu-naidu-in-his-open-letter

In a recent development, BJP president Amit Shah has written an open letter TDP leader and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu after the latter’s party left the NDA alliance a week ago.In the letter, Amit Shah referred to TDP’s exit from the alliance as unfortunate and unilateral.

The BJP chief, while stating that PM Modi and the government have done all that they could, also claimed that TDP’s allegation about BJP being insensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh was false and baseless. He said, “Telugu Desam Party’s decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns.”

It must be noted that TDP has decided to quit from NDA as it felt that the Modi-led government is doing nothing to fulfill the promise of special category status they had given to Andhra Pradesh before 2014 elections. Following this, two TDP ministers had quit the government and even went on to move a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha.

Amit Shah also criticised the Congress in his letter. According to him, it was the then ruling UPA government that must be blamed for the mismanagement of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while BJP raised its voice for the welfare of the people of both states. He said,”This is in direct contrast to the Congress Party, which not only mismanaged the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards the Telugu people, which is in line with their historic apathy to the Telugu community.”

The BJP president also stressed on the central government’s commitment towards the people of Andhra Pradesh by saying, “Andhra Pradesh is the only state to receive the award of revenue deficit grants for all the five years besides the north-eastern and hilly states. Does that not show that the Central Government has been sensitive to the needs of Andhra Pradesh?”