This is what really happened, Trisha on her cancelled marriage proposal

Trisha was born in the year 1983, and initially didn’t have much of an interest in getting into show business. She did her schooling in Chennai and went on to complete her BBA (Bachelor in Business Administration). It was circa 1998, while she was still busy with her BBA that she was approached for a modelling project. This marked the beginning of her foray in show business, and soon she took part in the Miss Madras contest in the year 1999, a pageant that she won. There was no turning back for Trisha after that and soon she was one of the sought after faces for music videos. She received her first movie offer in the year 2002 by none other than the veteran film-maker Priyadarshan, which marked her formal entry in the film industry.

Trisha was all set to be married to entrepreneur and film producer Varun Manian after her engagement in early 2015. However, a few weeks after her engagement, rumors started surfacing about the couple’s split. Eventually in May 2015, Trisha announced that the couple had split.

Rumor mills went crazy while neither Varun Manian nor Trisha clarified the stories. After more than a year, Trisha finally reveals why she did not want to marry Varun Manian. Trisha recently attended a success party of the movie Dharma Yogi ( Telugu dubbed version of Kodi) where she revealed that she cancelled her wedding because her “fiance” wanted her to give up her acting career post marriage. The actress also added how she would continue acting till her last breath, taking up roles according to her age.

But there exist some other rumour

The couple had set their differences aside, and decided to go on with the engagement. Things were going smooth with the Trisha Krishnan marriage plan, up till the point when Varun spotted the popular Tamil actor Dhanush, the son-in-law of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, at the venue of their engagement. It is said due to some unspecified reason, Varun and Dhanush were not on good terms with each other, and seeing Dhanush as a guest at his engagement ceremony bothered Varun. It is said that he asked Trisha immediately about what Dhanush was doing there. The query did not go down well with Trisha since she considered Dhanush as one of her best friends. Trisha reasoned that since Dhanush was one of her best friends she had to invite him. It was not a good enough reason for Varun, and soon the duo were having a spat right in the middle of their engagement ceremony.

It is said that on seeing the pair bicker, Varun’s father intervened to which Trisha retorted back by asking him to stay out of the matter. That didn’t go down well with Varun’s family. The duo continued with the ceremony with a plastic smile, but deep down they had already developed irrevocable bitter feelings towards each other.

On one side, Varun’s parents had started to literally loathe Trisha for her behaviour on the engagement day. On the other side, Trisha felt that Varun and his family’s request to ask her to leave films and her friends in the industry was outrageous

