Two truckloads of beer seized by the police

Two truckloads of beer were captured by the police, truckloads were passing through Bihar from West Bengal. The incident took place while the stringent anti-liquor law is in place in Bihar. The trucks were moving to north Bengal from the south and did not have the valid permit while entering Bihar, police said.

“The two trucks, carrying a total of 19,110 liters of beer, were seized last night as the permit was given for plying of the vehicles through NH-34 but these vehicles took the shorter route via NH-31,” Sub Divisional Police Officer Kamini Bala said. Also, the trucks were not equipped with digital locks which have been made mandatory for transportation of goods within the state, the SDPO said.

She also said the arrested truck drivers – Sushanto Nath and Ujjwal Mallik – have claimed that they were “misled” by policemen in West Bengal about prohibition in Bihar as a result of which they took the shortcut.

Both them have been arrested and ordered out for the investigation regarding the issue and the seized load worth Rs 30 lakh. Both of them have been arrested and the matter was being investigated, she said adding that the total value of the seized beer was around Rs 30 lakh. Sale and The seizing have been taken place during the consumption of alcohol has been completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government for the past two years.