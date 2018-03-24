Unique orchestra earns Dhs 1 million in concert

What would you do to raise money for an event? Is it a bake sale or is it an auction? How about an orchestra?

In a very first in the region, 75 physicians from 15 countries around the world with a common devotion and love for music, performed at a unique charity concert in Dubai. The World Doctors Orchestra raised Dh1 million as they performed at a charity concert hosted by Al Jalila Foundation at Dubai Opera to coincide with its fifth anniversary.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation donated all the proceeds from the show to advance medical research in the UAE.

READ ALSO: Dubai, Burj Khalifa celebrates Pakistan Day; WATCH VIDEO

The concert attendees experienced an exceptional evening with performances of some of the best music composed by Ludwig van Beethoven and Felix Mendelssohn Bartholdy, starring violinist Klaudia Olborska-Szymanski, one of the UAE’s top violinists. The highlight of the evening was the world premiere of Positive Spirit inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s poem and composed by Dubai resident Jonathan Barrett, director of Dubai Chamber orchestra.

“I am a music teacher in Dubai and it took me about six weeks to compose the piece for Sheikh Mohammed’s poem. This was the first time I did a piece with doctors and I was amazed by their talent. They played with a lot of passion and I felt an amazing positivity around them. They took every note into consideration and played with their heart and soul,” Barrett told a leading news agency.

Medical students from Dubai, Iman, Sidra, and Aamna said they had never attended any concert as such. “Music is a big part of our lives and I felt today’s event was a great way of seeing how science and art come together. We were absolutely mesmerized with the performance. This event proves that when you are a doctor doesn’t mean that you have to be only studious and be with books all the time. We can also take time out and relax by giving time your other hobbies too,” Imaan said.

READ ALSO: Dubai travelers will have a special stamp on passports soon

A young dentist Marina, who attended the concert, said: “It was a very original and unique performance as they are not regular everyday musicians. These doctors gave us an opportunity to witness a new perspective of music. I play the guitar and the performance was so inspiring for us, medical students. It was something we have never seen before.”

Dr. Stefan Willich, founder, and conductor of the World Doctors Orchestra said: “It is a great honor for the World Doctors Orchestra to perform for the first time in the region and we are proud to support Al Jalila Foundation and their humanitarian work. As doctors, our daily work focuses on healing one patient at a time, as an orchestra, we come together to champion medical advancement through our devotion to music.”

Dr Raja Easa Saleh Al Gurg, chairperson of the board of directors and member of the board of trustees of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “We are grateful to each of the brilliant physicians for taking time from their medical professionals to share their talent and passion for music, and to use it to raise funds to advance medical research in the UAE. This harmony of medicine and music is a wonderful way to celebrate our anniversary and we thank our sponsors and the audience for being part of this momentous occasion.”