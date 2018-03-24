Wedding date of Sonam Kapoor with Boyfriend is here

Following three months of speculation surrounding Sonam Kapoor’s upcoming nuptials with her businessman- boyfriend of over two years, Anand Ahuja, has learnt that the 32-year-old actress is set to tie the knot over a two-day ceremony on May 11 and 12 in Geneva.

Last week, after a brief holiday with Delhi-based Anand in London, where he owns property as well as a few business ventures, the bride-tobe took off to Austria for a five-day spa retreat at her favourite snowcapped resort.

Royal locations including Jaipur and Udaipur were amongst the early contenders but looks like Sonam Kapoor has finally zeroed in on Switzerland.

The date and venue for the wedding have been locked and mass bookings for flights are presently underway. Her dad Anil Kapoor is personally making phone calls to invite guests. There will be sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, followed by a traditional Hindu wedding

The nuptials will be preceded by an engagement ceremony attended by the family’s inner circle, but the venue for that is presently not known.

While Sonam and Anand were still scouting for the appropriate location for their special day, it was during her trip to Geneva in January with sister Rhea Kapoor that the Neerja star decided on the venue.

Earlier this year, on Valentine’s Day, Sonam gave a sneak peek into a red rose bouquet from her alleged beau, exclaiming she was the ‘luckiest girl in the world’. She also shared a picture of her walking hand-in-hand with Anand from an earlier holiday. It was appended with the caption, “Conquer the devils with a little thing called love. Everyone deserves to love and be loved…”

Recently when Sonam was questioned about the ring that she flaunts on her finger and her engagement, Sonam said, “No, it’s not, but even if I was, would I tell you?!” When asked about the ring on her ring finger, she said, “Ya, so, I wear a ring on both fingers.” Answering about the reports of her wedding, she had said, “Unfortunately main media ke saamne kabhi apni personal life ke bare main baat nahi karti hoon (I never talk about my personal life in front of the media). Thank you for keeping interest in my life.”

While an official confirmation is still awaited, whenever the wedding happens, it will only have Sonam Kapoor’s family and close friends. Her words. “I think I’ll have a wedding with only my family and close friends in attendance. I would also prefer to get married in India, because it’s my favourite place in the world,” Sonam had told.

Also Read:These former Bollywood stars last days of life were very miserable