18-year old girl gang raped by husband and his friends

The 18-year-old girl, from a village under Marhara police jurisdiction, in an FIR said that she was sold by her mother and aunt for Rs 2 lakh to a widower, Gajender Singh, on October 30, 2017, when she was 17.

After marrying her when she was a minor, raped her and also got other men to sexually abuse her. Police have filed an FIR against the accused persons, including the girl’s mother.

I was coerced into tying the knot with Singh. I was raped on the same night. Two weeks later, Singh brought other men who raped me, while he watched. Due to continuous torture and sexual abuse, my condition deteriorated, and on December 11, I was taken back to my village by my aunt, says FIR.

After reaching home, the girl managed to escape to the house of another aunt, who helped her file the FIR.

A cousin of the girl said, “On January 16, she sent a written complaint to the Etah superintendent of police (SP) via speed post, but no action was taken, but after the district court’s intervention, on Wednesday, local police lodged an FIR.”

Gurmeet Singh, circle officer of Sadar, Etah said, “An FIR has been lodged against three persons including girl’s husband, mother and aunt. We will now conduct medical examination of the victim to ascertain her age, as she has alleged that she was minor when she was sexually abused by Singh.”