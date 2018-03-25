A four-year-old girl saved her mother’s life

A four-year-old girl in northeast England saved her mother’s life who suffered a seizure by calling up emergency services on time. the girl named Emily Morrison who saved her mother, Louise Rush who collapsed on the floor. Emily Morrison, without even waste a minute she reached North East Ambulance Service by the call and mentioned in short words about the situation. Louise was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital where a brain scan revealed she suffered from epilepsy. Emily is being conferred with a bravery award from NEAS. The girl after that, called her father and said about the happenings, took care of her brother, Charlie who is only six weeks old and Rosa who is 15 months old.

Narrating the conversation with Emil, NEAS call operator Kerri Corbett said, “Emily she was really calm and told me that her mummy had fallen and I asked her if she was able to unlock the door. She said she was able to get her stool from the bathroom to reach the door and she knew where the keys were. I stayed on the phone with Emily until the ambulance crew arrived.”

“Emily got Rosa her blanket and toys and even tried to give Charlie the rest of his bottle while he was crying,” Louise said.

She further added, “I believe I would have died if she didn’t get the help when she did as I had another fit when I was in the ambulance and almost swallowed my tongue. I am so proud of her.”

Emily, a pupil at Valley Road Community Primary School Nursery, said, “I rang daddy and the ambulance when mummy had fallen. I looked after Rosa and Charlie and gave Charlie his bottle. Mammy is now in the hospital and I love her so much.”

Last week, from her hospital bed, Louise said, “‘I’ve taught her what she needs to do in case of an emergency but she has far exceeded our expectations. A big treat is in store for her when I eventually get out of the hospital.”