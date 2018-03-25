Actress Raai Lakshmi responds to marriage proposal made by her fan

Actress Raai Lakshmi responds to marriage proposal made by one of her fans. The fan in witter asked the popular actress Raai Laxmi to marry him has a home five acres of land and a scooter and loads of love to care for her. Overwhelmed by his proposal Raai Laxmi replied that she has no plans of marriage and rejected the fan. She also thanked him for the proposal and wished him to get a beautiful girl in life. The poor fan even responded to her Tweet saying that he proposed her because the actress’s and his mother’s name is same.

Will you marry me? I have Five acre agriculture land, one beautiful home with garden, one scooter and my lots of love for you.. please reply.. ?? — ReddySaab (@aSouthIndian) March 24, 2018

Hahaha thanks for ur proposal ? I have no plans of marrige now ? ? wish u get a beautiful girl in life?? https://t.co/VqhhdAPOnU — RAAI LAXMI (@iamlakshmirai) March 24, 2018

