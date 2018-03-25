ADR releases Rajya Sabha Mps assets report : Here’s the full list

Nearly 90 per cent of the Rajya Sabha MPs are crorepatis while the average of total assets Upper House parliamentarians is Rs 55 crore, says a report.

The report is based on an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of 229 out of 233 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs by the National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

“Out of the 229 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs analysed, 201 (88 per cent) are crorepatis,” a report by Delhi-based think-tank ADR said today, adding “the average of assets per Rajya Sabha MP is Rs 55.62 crore”.

Mahendra Prasad of Janata Dal (United) has the highest assets worth Rs 4,078.41 crore among the Rajya Sabha MPs.

Samajwadi Partys Jaya Bachchan is at second place with assets worth Rs 1,001.64 crore, followed by BJPs Ravindra Kishore Sinha with assets worth Rs 857.11 crore.

Among major parties, the average asset size per parliamentarian of 64 BJP MPs is Rs 27.80 crore, while it is Rs 40.98 crore for 50 belonging to the Congress.

The average asset size of 14 Samajwadi Party MPs is Rs 92.68 crore and of 13 All India Trinamool Congress MPs is Rs 12.22 crore.

According to the report, of the 229 Rajya Sabha MPs, 51 have declared criminal cases against themselves. As many as 20 Rajya Sabha MPs have declared “serious criminal cases” against themselves.

Of the total MPs analysed, 154 have declared liabilities against themselves and the top three are Sanjay Dattatraya Kakade (Rs 304.60 crore), T Subbarami Reddy (Rs 173.59 crore) and Jaya Bachchan (Rs 105.65 crore).