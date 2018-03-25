After Andhra & Telangana separation, another state to be formed?

After much dispute, protests, and marches, Andhra Pradesh was divided into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Did anyone think it was a step to the demand for another state?

Rayalaseema Rashtra Samithi (RRS) president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately announce separate state for Rayalaseema with 11 districts. Speaking to a leading news agency in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh on Friday, the RRS president said statehood for Rayalaseema alone can bring development in the backward region.

He said new states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Mizoram, and Tripura are achieving excellent growth. Kuncham also sought a special package of Rs 10 lakh crore for Rayalaseema region.

RRS had submitted a memorandum with 27 points to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said, seeking moral support from people of Andhra Pradesh for achieving separate Rayalaseema state. He declared that he would visit all the districts in Rayalaseema and other districts in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu states for garnering the support for the separate state.