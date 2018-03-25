Ambani’s engagement with Shloka Mehta; PICTURES released

The much talked about marriage proposal in Tinsel Town was that of Mukesh Ambani’s son with Mehta’s daughter.

And the lovely couples have been engaged, and have released pictures of the celebration.

Akash Ambani is engaged to Shloka Mehta – daughter of Russel & Mona Mehta. Mehtas own world’s largest diamond trading company Rosy Blue Diamonds. According to media reports the engagement ceremony was held in Goa.

Also according to the sources the Ambani’s have arranged for a floral decor of worth Rs 50 lakh at the Siddhi Vinayak temple in Mumbai on Sunday as it is the last day of Navratri, and Shloka is expected to the first Aarti tomorrow.

A few months back there were reports of Akash Ambani’s wedding card made of gold and apparently costs Rs 1.5 lakh. To add fuel to it, are the reports of the couple tying the knot later this year.

According to a leading news agency, the two families refused to comment on the same and an announcement of the engagement can be made in the next few weeks with the wedding being planned for December 2018. The Ambani and Mehta families have known each other for a very long time. Akash is on the board of Reliance Jio.